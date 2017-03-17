UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 17 Time Dotcom Bhd:
* Has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with dr bussakorn jaruwachirathanakul to acquire a 1.85 percent equity interest in symc
* Consideration for a total of 73.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)