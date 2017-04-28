BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Time Inc
* Time inc. Board comments on interest in company; determines to pursue the company's own strategic plan
* Time inc- management affirms 2017 financial outlook
* Time inc- digital ad revenues are expected to grow to more than $600 million in 2017
* Time inc - affirmed that we remain on track with financial outlook for year
* Time inc - board of directors "evaluated a number of expressions of interest with assistance of external advisors"
* Time inc - following review, board has determined that company will continue to pursue its strategic plan
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives