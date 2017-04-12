BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 Time Out Group Plc:
* Christine Petersen joins time out digital as CEO
* Appoints Christine Petersen as CEO business division Time Out Digital, effective immediately, reporting to Time Out group CEO Julio Bruno Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes