April 5 Time Publishing And Media Co Ltd

* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to buy game developer Mingtong Tech for 1.5 billion yuan ($217.55 million) via share issue

* Says it cuts share issue size to 340 million yuan from 975 million yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o1RZOo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)