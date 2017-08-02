BRIEF-Time Warner Q2 earnings per share $1.34

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc

* Time Warner Inc. Reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.33 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.34 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $7.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.3 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Time Warner Inc qtrly turner segment revenues revenues increased 3% ($92 million) to $3.1 billion

* Time Warner Inc qtrly home box office segment revenues increased 1% ($9 million) to $1.5 billion

* Time Warner Inc- qtrly warner bros. Segment revenues increased 12% ($330 million) to $3.0 billion

* Time Warner Inc- company continues to expect its pending merger with at&t to close before yearend 2017

* Time Warner qtrly turner segment revenue up on increases of 13% in subscription revenues, partially offset by declines of 6% in ad revenues,among others

* Time Warner Inc- for three months ended june 30, 2017, company recognized $101 million of costs related to AT&T merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: