BRIEF-Fiskars appoints Jaana Tuominen president and CEO of corporation
* JAANA TUOMINEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF FISKARS CORPORATION
May 4 Time2u International Holding Ltd :
* Vendor entered into agreement with purchaser on 2 May 2017
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares and sale loan at consideration of HK$180 million
* Expects a gain on disposal of about RMB25 million
* Vendor is Time2u International Holding, purchaser is Guo Junyan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAANA TUOMINEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF FISKARS CORPORATION
* ANNOUNCES THAT THE BOARD HAS APPOINTED KEITH COOPER, A SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR AT FTI CONSULTING AS CEO OF ITS AMERICAS BUSINESS ON AN INTERIM BASIS