BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 15 Timeless Software Ltd
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
* Fy revenue hk$64.910 million versus hk$155.704 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: