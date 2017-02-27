BRIEF-Admiral Capital Q3 2016/17 profit before tax and value adjustments up at DKK 19 million
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Times Property Holdings Ltd:
* Profit for year of RMB1,982.4 million, representing an increase of 27.8% as compared with last year
* Proposed a final dividend of rmb31.51 cents per share for year ended 31 december 2016
* Fy contracted sales for year of RMB29.3 billion, representing an increase of 50.3% as compared with last year
* fy turnover for year of rmb16.21 billion, representing an increase of 18.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 29 The Bank of Japan saw interest payments on its huge government bond holdings decline for the first time in five years in the fiscal year that ended in March, a sign that its ultra-loose monetary policy was taking a toll on its financial health.