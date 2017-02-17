BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro March-qtr consol profit up about 28 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 25.92 billion rupees
Feb 17 Timex Group India Ltd:
* Says approved allotment of preference shares to Timex Group Luxury Watches B.V., Nederland Source text: bit.ly/2lRIQIa Further company coverage:
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.70 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 18.99 billion rupees