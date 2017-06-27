June 27 Timken Co:
* Timken to acquire Groeneveld Group, enhancing its
lubrication systems platform
* Timken Co - deal for approximately $280 million.
* Timken Co - deal expected to be accretive to timken's
ebitda margin
* Timken Co - henk groeneveld, sole shareholder and
non-executive president, will be retiring from company
* Timken Co - transaction is expected to be accretive to
adjusted earnings per share in 2017
* Timken Co - transaction will be funded with a combination
of cash and debt
* Timken Co - as part of transaction, henk groeneveld, sole
shareholder and non-executive president, will be retiring from
company
* Timken Co - as part of transaction, henk groeneveld, sole
shareholder and non-executive president, will be retiring from
company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: