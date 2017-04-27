British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 TimkenSteel Corp
* Timkensteel announces first-quarter 2017 results; shipments increase with growing demand
* Q1 loss per share $0.12
* Q1 sales $309.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $305.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 ship tons were approximately 280,000, an increase of 50.4 percent over Q1 of 2016 and 45.0 percent sequentially
* Says EBITDA is projected to be between $15 million and $25 million in Q2
* TimkenSteel Corp - 2017 capital spending is projected to be $40 million
* TimkenSteel Corp - Q2 shipments are expected to be approximately 10,000 to 20,000 tons
* Says second-quarter shipments are expected to be approximately 10,000 to 20,000 tons (or about 5 percent) higher than first-quarter 2017
* Timkensteel corp says q2 raw material spread is expected to be similar to first-quarter 2017
* Says Q2 melt utilization is expected to increase from 71 percent to 74 percent from higher volumes
* Timkensteel corp - q2 shipments of billets to tube makers projected to be about 60,000 tons
* TimkenSteel Corp - anticipate commissioning of advanced quench-and-temper facility in q4
* TimkenSteel Corp - second-quarter net income/loss is projected to be between a loss of $8 million and income of $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.