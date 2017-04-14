BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Timkensteel Corp
* Announces preliminary results for first-quarter 2017
* Sees Q1 sales about $309 mln
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results