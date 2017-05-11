BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Timmins Gold Corp
* Timmins gold / alio gold announces q1 2017 results
* Timmins gold corp qtrly metal revenues of $32.3 million from 26,048 ounces of gold sold at $1,232/oz
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Timmins gold corp qtrly all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce gold $848 versus $848
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account