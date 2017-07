June 30 (Reuters) - TINC COMM VA:

* Invests in Public-Private Partnership for Realisation of New a11 Highway

* Acquires Participation of C. 23% in a11 Highway

* Acquisition Price of Eur 27.6 Million

* PARTNERSHIP, WITH FLEMISH REGION (AGENCY FOR ROADS AND TRAFFIC) AS CLIENT, INCLUDES DESIGN, BUILDING, FINANCING AND 30-YEAR MAINTENANCE OF HIGHWAY Source text: bit.ly/2sphBZ7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)