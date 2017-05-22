BRIEF-Bega Cheese updates on institutional placement and share purchase plan
* Announce a non-underwritten institutional share placement to raise approximately A$122.5 million
May 22 Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp :
* Q1 revenue RMB 14.20 billion versus RMB 13.69 billion a year ago
* Q1 net profit RMB433.5 million versus RMB375.9 million a year ago
* " Due to impact of rising raw material costs, gross profit of group will remain under pressure in short term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
