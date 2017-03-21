BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Tinkerine Studios Ltd
* Tinkerine contract dispute and reversal of sales
* Tinkerine Studios Ltd- Announces that company encountered a contract dispute over payment terms for a sale booked during Q3 2016
* Tinkerine Studios Ltd says company encountered a contract dispute over payment terms for a sale booked during Q3 2016
* Tinkerine Studios Ltd - Company has terminated distributer agreement with third party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.