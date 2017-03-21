March 21 Tinkerine Studios Ltd

* Tinkerine contract dispute and reversal of sales

* Tinkerine Studios Ltd- Announces that company encountered a contract dispute over payment terms for a sale booked during Q3 2016

* Tinkerine Studios Ltd says company encountered a contract dispute over payment terms for a sale booked during Q3 2016

* Tinkerine Studios Ltd - Company has terminated distributer agreement with third party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: