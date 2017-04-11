BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Tinkerine Studios Ltd
* Tinkerine Studios Ltd - signing of a partnership agreement with Myclassneeds, an affiliate of Curriculum Services Canada
* Tinkerine Studios Ltd - agreement to provide 3D printing solutions for K-12 schools located in British Columbia and Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results