U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 1 Tintri inc
* files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Tintri inc says applied to list its common stock on the nasdaq global select market under the symbol “tntr”
* Tintri inc says underwriters include morgan stanley, BofA Merrill lynch, needham & company, piper jaffray among others
* Tintri inc says ipo size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qLLSvI)
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes