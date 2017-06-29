FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 hours ago
BRIEF-Tintri sees IPO of 8.5 mln shares priced between $7-$8/shr
June 29, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Tintri sees IPO of 8.5 mln shares priced between $7-$8/shr

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Tintri Inc:

* Tintri Inc sees IPO of 8.5 million shares will be between $7.00 and $8.00 per share - SEC filing

* Tintri Inc - anticipate that the initial public offering price will be between $7.00 and $8.00 per share - SEC filing

* Tintri Inc says had previously expected IPO of 8.7 million shares will be between $10.50 and $12.50 per share

* Tintri Inc says estimate IPO net proceeds receive will be about $53.8 million based upon assumed IPO price of $7.50/share, midpoint of estimated offering price range Source text: (bit.ly/2s51zzI) Further company coverage:

