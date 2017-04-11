BRIEF-Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
April 11 Tio Networks Corp:
* Tio Networks Corp. securityholders overwhelmingly approve plan of arrangement with Paypal Holdings, Inc.
* Tio Networks Corp - expected that closing of arrangement will be completed in second half of 2017
* Tio Networks - at meeting, about 79.26 pct of outstanding Tio shares and Tio options were represented, of which 99.78 pct were voted in favour of arrangement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement