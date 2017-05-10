BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 10 Tiptree Inc:
* Tiptree Inc files for non-timely 10-Q -sec filing
* Says certain immaterial errors were identified in the financial statements and related disclosures in the 2016 10-k
* Says does not believe the immaterial errors have any impact on the financial statements included in 2016 10-k
* Tiptree Inc says Co's process of evaluating impact of immaterial errors on internal control over financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2016 is not yet complete Source text (bit.ly/2qUFLsX) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.