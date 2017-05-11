May 11 Tiptree Inc-

* Tiptree reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 25.4 percent to $163.9 million

* Book value per share as of march 31 2017, as exchanged of $10.15, up 11.5% compared to $9.10 as of march 31, 2016

* Adjusted ebitda of $11.8 million for quarter, down 23.1% from $15.3 million in prior year period

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.03