July 31 (Reuters) - TISCALI SPA:

* AFTER APPROVAL OF RESERVED SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY SHAREHOLDERS ON JULY 28, BOARD SETS PRICE OF SHARES

* Sets Price at Eur 0.0376 Per Share

* 314,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)