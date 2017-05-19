BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 19 Tissue Regenix Group Plc:
* Confirms that it is in discussions with Cellright regarding possible acquisition of Cellright by Tissue Regenix
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate