Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract

Titan international - Employees represented by United Steelworkers voted to accept new 5 year contracts applicable to operations in Des Moines, Freeport & Bryan
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.