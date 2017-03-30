BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 30 Titan Machinery Inc:
* Titan Machinery Inc anounces results for fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2017
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.31
* Q4 loss per share $0.38
* Q4 revenue $317.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $313.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Titan Machinery - closed one construction location during q4 ended Jan 31, 2017 and expects to close 14 agriculture locations during 1h of fiscal 2018
* "fiscal 2018 is expected to be a challenging operating environment"
* Titan Machinery Inc - fiscal 2018 modeling assumptions are international segment sales up 3 percent - 8 percent
* "expect to reduce equipment inventory by another $50 million in fiscal 2018"
* Titan Machinery Inc - fiscal 2018 modeling assumptions are agriculture segment sales down 10 percent -15 percent (includes impact of closed stores)
* Titan Machinery Inc - expect to reduce equipment inventory by another $50 million in fiscal 2018
* Titan Machinery - fiscal 2018 expect diluted EPS to be slightly positive,exclusive of anticipated charges associated with restructuring activities
* Titan Machinery Inc - impairment and realignment costs were $4.2 million for Q4 of fiscal 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results