Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Titan Medical Inc:
* Titan Medical Inc announces filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units
* Titan Medical Inc - filing of final prospectus for marketed offering of units for minimum gross proceeds of CDN$7 million and maximum proceeds of cdn$15 million
* Titan Medical Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to fund continued development work in connection with company's sport surgical system
* Titan Medical Inc - offering at a price of CDN$0.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.