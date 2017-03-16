March 16 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Titan pharmaceuticals reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* At dec. 31, 2016, co had cash of approximately $14.0 million, compared with approximately $7.9 million at dec. 31, 2015

* Its working capital at Dec. 31, 2016 is sufficient to fund operations through Q1 of 2018