GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
May 25 Tivity Health Inc:
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer
* Holland will succeed current interim chief financial officer Glenn Hargreaves
* Holland will succeed current interim chief financial officer Glenn Hargreaves
* Holland most recently, served as CFO since 2015 of Kirkland's, Inc
* Glenn Hargreaves will resume his responsibilities as company's chief accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* U.S. hospital stocks surge after legislation unveiled (New throughout, adds Trump, Obama comment, updated stock information)