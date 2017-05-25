May 25 Tivity Health Inc:

* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer

* Holland will succeed current interim chief financial officer Glenn Hargreaves

* Holland most recently, served as CFO since 2015 of Kirkland's, Inc

* Glenn Hargreaves will resume his responsibilities as company's chief accounting officer