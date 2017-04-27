BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 27 Tivity Health Inc
* Tivity Health Inc - on april 21, 2017, Co entered into a revolving credit and term loan agreement - SEC filing
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides co with $100 million revolving credit facility
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with $70 million term loan a facility
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with $150 million delayed draw term loan facility
* Tivity Health Inc - credit agreement provides company with uncommitted incremental accordion facility of $100 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: