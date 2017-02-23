Feb 23 Tivity Health Inc:
* Tivity Health reports fourth-quarter 2016 diluted eps of
$0.30 and adjusted diluted eps of $0.35
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $125 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.44 to $1.52
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $540 million to $550 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $543.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tivity Health Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of
$116 million to $120 million
* Tivity Health Inc sees 2017 free cash flow of $90 million
to $95 million
* Tivity Health Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $8
million to $10 million
