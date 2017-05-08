BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Frontier Communications Corp
* frontier signed multi-year product license agreement and renewal of its entertainment discovery intellectual property license agreement
* Co named exclusive provider of advertising for national ad campaigns in Frontier's interactive programming guides' program listings grid
* Deal also provides frontier with a license to TiVo intellectual property portfolios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.