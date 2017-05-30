May 30 Tivo Corp:

* Tivo - on may 26, co received final initial determination by administrative law judge in co's U.S. ITC case versus various respondents, including Comcast

* Tivo - the administrative law judge determined that a violation of section 337 has occurred with respect to u.s. Patent nos. 8,006,263 and 8,578,413

* Tivo Corp - the other four patents asserted by the company in the case were found to have no violation at this point