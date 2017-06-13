June 13 Tivo Corp:

* Says ‍on June 12, received recommendation of administrative law judge ('ALJ') of International Trade Commission​

* Tivo Corp says ‍international Trade Commission ALJ recommended exclusion order and cease and desist orders against Comcast, Arris and Technicolor

* Says ‍"we remain hopeful that Comcast will enter into necessary licenses for our patent portfolios"​