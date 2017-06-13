BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $1.23 per share
* Blackberry reports profitability in fiscal 2018 first quarter
June 13 Tivo Corp:
* Says on June 12, received recommendation of administrative law judge ('ALJ') of International Trade Commission
* Tivo Corp says international Trade Commission ALJ recommended exclusion order and cease and desist orders against Comcast, Arris and Technicolor
* Says "we remain hopeful that Comcast will enter into necessary licenses for our patent portfolios" Source text: (bit.ly/2sl9xYt) Further company coverage:
* European CHMP adopts positive opinion for Gilead's Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for the treatment of all chronic Hepatitis C genotypes