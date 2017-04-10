BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Tivo Corp:
* Tivo Corp - on April 6, ISS issued recommendation to tivo’s stockholders that they should vote against transfer restrictions proposal
* Tivo-On April 9, board has fixed outside expiration date of transfer restrictions as end of "3-year period" following effective date of transfer restrictions
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results