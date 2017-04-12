BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 TiVo Corp:
* Tivo signs multi-year intellectual property license deal with Roku
* TiVo Corp - IP license covers co, Rovi corps patent portfolios, OTT assets of intellectual ventures patent portfolio under TiVo/IV licensing partnership
* TiVo Corp - agreement includes an option for Roku to access co's entertainment metadata, other TiVo products
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results