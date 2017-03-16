BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Tivoli A/S:
* FY EBIT 100 million Danish crowns ($14.4 million) versus 69 million crowns year ago
* FY revenue 945.2 million crowns compared to 955.2 million crowns year ago
* Revenue for 2017 is expected to be slightly below 2016
* Says is expected to deliver 2017 profit before tax of 80 million - 90 million crowns
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.