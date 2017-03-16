March 16 Tivoli A/S:

* FY EBIT 100 million Danish crowns ($14.4 million) versus 69 million crowns year ago

* FY revenue 945.2 million crowns compared to 955.2 million crowns year ago

* Revenue for 2017 is expected to be slightly below 2016

* Says is expected to deliver 2017 profit before tax of 80 million - 90 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9303 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)