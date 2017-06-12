CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials as Home Capital jumps
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
June 12 Tiziana Life Sciences Plc:
* Appointment of Kunwar Shailubhai as CEO
* Says appointment of Kunwar Shailubhai as chief executive officer and chief scientific officer with immediate effect
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $141 million as of June 21 versus $142 million as of June 20