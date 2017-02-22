Feb 22 TJX Companies Inc:

* Q4 earnings per share $1.03

* Q4 sales rose 6 percent to $9.5 billion

* Announces plans to increase dividend 20% and buy back $1.3b to $1.8b of stock

* Qtrly consolidated comparable store sales for the fourth quarter increased 3%, over last year’s 6% increase

* For Q4, consolidated pretax profit margin was 11.6%, a 0.3 percentage point decrease compared with the prior year

* To increase regular quarterly dividend to $.3125 per share

* Total inventories as of January 28, 2017, were $3.6 billion, compared with $3.7 billion at the end of the prior fiscal year

* TJX Companies Inc sees for year ending February 3, 2018, diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.80 to $3.89

* For q4 fiscal 2017, company’s consolidated pretax profit margin was 11.6%, 0.3 percentage point decrease compared with prior year

* For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.76 to $0.78

* TJX Companies Inc sees for year ending February 3, 2018, adjusted diluted earnings per share to be $3.69 to $3.78, excluding benefit from 53rd week

* For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects consolidated comparable store sales growth of 0% to 1%

* Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was 28.3%, down 0.4 percentage points versus the prior year

* TJX Companies Inc sees for year ending February 3, 2018, consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $9.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total inventories as of January 28, 2017, were $3.6 billion, compared with $3.7 billion at the end of the prior fiscal year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates combination of foreign currency and transactional foreign exchange will positively impact Q1 2018 EPS growth by 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)