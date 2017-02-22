Feb 22 TJX Companies Inc:
* Q4 earnings per share $1.03
* Q4 sales rose 6 percent to $9.5 billion
* Announces plans to increase dividend 20% and buy back
$1.3b to $1.8b of stock
* Qtrly consolidated comparable store sales for the fourth
quarter increased 3%, over last year’s 6% increase
* For Q4, consolidated pretax profit margin was 11.6%, a 0.3
percentage point decrease compared with the prior year
* To increase regular quarterly dividend to $.3125 per share
* TJX Companies Inc sees for year ending February 3, 2018,
diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.80 to $3.89
* For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects
diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.76 to $0.78
* TJX Companies Inc sees for year ending February 3, 2018,
adjusted diluted earnings per share to be $3.69 to $3.78,
excluding benefit from 53rd week
* For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects
consolidated comparable store sales growth of 0% to 1%
* Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017
was 28.3%, down 0.4 percentage points versus the prior year
* TJX Companies Inc sees for year ending February 3, 2018,
consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $9.44
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.79 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Anticipates combination of foreign currency and
transactional foreign exchange will positively impact Q1 2018
EPS growth by 6%
