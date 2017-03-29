BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 TK DEVELOPMENT A/S:
* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS RESULTS FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR OF DKK 100-120 MILLION BEFORE TAX
* PROFIT BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO DKK 13.8 MILLION FOR 2016/17 AGAINST LOSS DKK 191.0 MILLION IN 2015/16
* FY 2016/17 NET REVENUE DKK 401.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 327.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLVE NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS FOR THE 2016/17 FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.