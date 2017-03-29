March 29 TK DEVELOPMENT A/S:

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS RESULTS FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR OF DKK 100-120 MILLION BEFORE TAX

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO DKK 13.8 MILLION FOR 2016/17 AGAINST LOSS DKK 191.0 MILLION IN 2015/16

* FY 2016/17 NET REVENUE DKK 401.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 327.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLVE NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS FOR THE 2016/17 FINANCIAL YEAR