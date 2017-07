July 14 (Reuters) - TK DEVELOPMENT A/S

* TK DEVELOPMENT SELLS TWO YOUTH HOUSING PROJECTS, ONE IN VANLØSE AND ONE ON AMAGER, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

* CONSTRUCTION IS TO START IN Q3 2017, WITH COMPLETION AND HANDOVER SCHEDULED FOR Q3 AND Q4 2018

* Units Have Been Conditionally Sold to Koncenton

* START-UP AND SALE OF THESE PROJECTS WILL NOT IMPACT RESULTS ESTIMATE FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR, BUT WILL IMPACT GROUP'S EARNINGS FOR 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR