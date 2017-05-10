BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 TLG Immobilien AG
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
* Says plans formation of eur 3 billion pan-german quality asset platform
* Says joint headquarter of combined company will remain in Berlin
* Says deal structure allows TLG immobilien to maintain pro-forma net ltv remaining below 45% threshold
* Says Victoriapartners, UBS financial advisers to tlg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"