May 10 TLG Immobilien AG

* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal

* Says plans formation of eur 3 billion pan-german quality asset platform

* Says joint headquarter of combined company will remain in Berlin

* Says deal structure allows TLG immobilien to maintain pro-forma net ltv remaining below 45% threshold

* Says Victoriapartners, UBS financial advisers to tlg