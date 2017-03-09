March 9 TLG Immobilien AG:

* Increases its FFO by 20 percent in 2016 - portfolio value exceeds 2.2 billion euros ($2.32 billion)

* FY rental income grows by 10.3 percent to 140.5 million euros compared to previous year

* FY funds from operations increased by 20.1 percent to 76.9 million euros

* Proposal to increase dividend per share for 2016 to 0.80 euro (+11.0 percent)

* FFO guidance between 84 million and 86 million euros in 2017 (excluding further acquisitions) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)