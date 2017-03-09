BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 TLG Immobilien AG:
* Increases its FFO by 20 percent in 2016 - portfolio value exceeds 2.2 billion euros ($2.32 billion)
* FY rental income grows by 10.3 percent to 140.5 million euros compared to previous year
* FY funds from operations increased by 20.1 percent to 76.9 million euros
* Proposal to increase dividend per share for 2016 to 0.80 euro (+11.0 percent)
* FFO guidance between 84 million and 86 million euros in 2017 (excluding further acquisitions) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.