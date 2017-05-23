May 23 TMAC Resources Inc:

* TMAC Resources Inc - commercial production has been achieved, effective May 15, 2017, at its doris mine and mill complex

* TMAC Resources Inc - "Company is focusing on optimizing recoveries, which have yet to reach expected levels"

* TMAC Resources Inc - processing plant has operated at an average in excess of 60pct of its 1,000 tonnes per day name plate capacity over a 45-day period