BRIEF-Capita to sell unit to Link Group for 888 mln stg
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg
May 23 TMAC Resources Inc:
* TMAC Resources Inc - commercial production has been achieved, effective May 15, 2017, at its doris mine and mill complex
* TMAC Resources Inc - "Company is focusing on optimizing recoveries, which have yet to reach expected levels"
TMAC Resources Inc - processing plant has operated at an average in excess of 60pct of its 1,000 tonnes per day name plate capacity over a 45-day period
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.