BRIEF-Ingenia Communities says group on track to deliver FY17 EBIT guidance
* Provides EBIT guidance of $42 million - $46 million for FY18, subject to no material change in market conditions
May 5 TMX Group Ltd:
* TMX Group equity financing statistics - April 2017
* Says Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 18 new issuers in April 2017, compared with five in previous month and 15 in April 2016
* For Toronto Stock Exchange, total financings raised in April 2017 increased 65 percent from previous month, down 37 percent compared to April 2016
* Total number of financings for Toronto Stock Exchange in April 2017 was 47 versus 56 in previous month and 56 in April 2016
* For TSX Venture Exchange, total financings raised in April 2017 decreased 37% compared to previous month, and were up 137% compared to April 2016
* TSX Venture Exchange had 146 financings in April 2017, compared with 181 in previous month and 150 in April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
