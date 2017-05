May 3 TMX Group Ltd:

* April 2017 Volume for all TMX Equities Marketplaces 10.94 billion versus 14.21 billion last year

* April 2017 Transactions for all TMX Equities Marketplaces 18.3 million versus 24.2 million in March

* April 2017 Daily Average Volume for all TMX Equities Marketplaces 576.0 million versus 676.6 million last year

* April 2017 Daily Average Transactions for all TMX Equities Marketplaces 962,616 versus 1.0 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: