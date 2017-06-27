BRIEF-REA Group updates on expected impairment charge
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017
June 27 TMX Group Ltd:
* Has chosen Tata Consultancy Services to implement a single, integrated technology platform for Canada's clearing and settlement businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares