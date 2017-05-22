May 22 TOC Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hsTZXv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)