BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 TOC Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hsTZXv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18