Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26TOC Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares at the price of 1,016 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on May 29
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer
* RAISES € 75 MILLION WITH BOND ISSUE AFTER THE FIRST DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)