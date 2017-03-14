March 14 Tod's Chief Financial Officer Emilio
Macellari tells a post-results analyst call:
* confident group will reach analyst consensus forecasts for
2017, with revenues expected at 1.040 bln euros and core profits
at 193 million euros, thanks to cost efficiencies and expected
like-for-like sales improvement
* beginning of year confirms the improved trend started in
the last three months of last year
* group sees good performance of leather goods in first
months of year
* sales in some regions, such as mainland China, are
performing well
* expects no real material impact from exchange rates in
2017
* new store openings this year will be lower than average in
past, due to more challenging situation than in the past, seen
in the region of mid to high single digit
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)